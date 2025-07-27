Arizona youth athlete eyes national award: 'He's really dedicated'

The Brief Fourth-grader Rio Lucero is a finalist for a national Youth Athlete of the Year award, recognized for his intense dedication and passion for various sports, especially martial arts, soccer, and futsal. The community's votes are crucial for Rio to win the award, which includes a monetary prize and supports nonprofit organizations.



A young Valley athlete with an unyielding passion for sports, Rio Lucero, a fourth-grader at Hudson Elementary, is a finalist for a national Youth Athlete of the Year award and needs the community's help to win.

What we know:

Rio's days are consumed by sports, starting almost as soon as he wakes up.

"He gets up in the morning and the very first thing he has at his feet is a soccer ball. He's probably dribbling to the bathroom," said his mother, Kelly Hunt. "Even to the point we had to buy him a soft one because he was breaking things in the house."

While Rio plays nearly every sport imaginable, Hunt said he truly excels in martial arts, soccer and futsal.

"He's dedicated his life to those three," she said.

Rio Lucero

Big picture view:

Rio credits his parents for fostering his love of sports.

"She's my biggest fan," Rio said of his mother. Getting emotional, he added, "My dad. He gave me the power, and he showed me soccer. And I'm really starting to love it."

Hunt submitted Rio for the national award, recognizing his remarkable dedication.

"I checked it out and looked into it and thought about my son …," Hunt said, choking up from emotions.

Now a finalist, Rio is asking for votes. The award includes a monetary grand prize and supports nonprofits.

"I wanted to put him in it because he has a light, and he's so dedicated. I've never seen this kid not put in effort, like ever, so it's been rewarding to watch him and see him grow," Hunt said.

Hunt says while Rio may not be the biggest, strongest or fastest competitor, his mother emphasizes his unmatched heart and fearlessness.

"He's not afraid to get in front of people. He's kind of the smaller guy on the field, and that doesn't scare him," she said.

What you can do:

If you would like to vote for Rio, click here.