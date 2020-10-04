Arizona’s voter registration deadline extended to Oct. 23, 5 p.m.

An Arizona court ruled Oct. 5 that Arizonans now have more than two additional weeks to register to vote in the Nov. 3 election.

The new registration deadline is Oct. 23 at 5 p.m.

The previous date of Monday, Oct. 5 was the state's deadline to register to vote in the upcoming election.

Looking ahead, Oct. 23 is the deadline to request an early ballot to return by mail.

People can register to vote through the state’s ServiceArizona.com website or through the office of each county recorder.

You can check your voter registration status here.

This seems to be the year where many are taking the job to vote very seriously.

According to the Maricopa County Recorder’s Office, since January, Maricopa County has had more than 200,000 new registrants -- totaling about 2.5 million voters overall -- a record amount.

“Yesterday was the third-highest. Just yesterday we had 19,000 forms come in with voters updating information or they are registering to vote for the first time," said Diana Solorio with the recorder’s office.

New Arizona residents are jumping through some extra hoops to make the deadline.

"I had to get my passport which was in Chicago. I got that delivered on Thursday, so to get all the paperwork done and documentation," said Keith Cooper, registered voter.

