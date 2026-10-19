Brazilian university rector killed in bizarre accident at Taliesin West

The Brief A Brazilian university rector was killed at Taliesin West after being struck by roofing material. Witnesses say strong winds blew the debris from 30 meters away during a visit to the Scottsdale property. Taliesin West remains closed to the public while police investigate the accident.



A sad end to what was supposed to be an educational trip to Scottsdale for a group of visiting scholars from Brazil. A revered university leader is dead after a bizarre accident at one of Arizona’s most famous historic sites, Taliesin West.

Local perspective:

The Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation says Taliesin West will be closed to the public until further notice. Colleagues of Brother Rogério Renato Mateucci, the man killed, say this is a tragic ending to a trip they were all looking forward to.

Members of the Pontifical Catholic University of Paraná say they were excited to be in Arizona with other Brazilian universities on a visit to ASU, a school they have always viewed as innovative.

"To share good practices and to know the management model of this university," Vidal Martins, vice rector for the Pontifical Catholic University of Parana, said of the trip.

Courtesy: Pontifical Catholic University of Paraná

What Happened:

On Oct. 16 at the end of the visit, a few from the university paid a visit to the Frank Lloyd Wright Taliesin West house in Scottsdale, including the university’s rector, who was especially eager to see the property.

"He loved the arts and architecture," Martins said.

While they were there, Martins says strong winds blew a piece of clear roofing material into their path, striking Brother Rogério in the head. Scottsdale Police say he died instantly.

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Sudden Tragedy:

"Deeply, deeply sad. It’s hard to understand, it’s hard to accept," Martins said.

Martins says the sudden tragedy has shattered the hearts of so many at the university and throughout Brazil.

"He was a very kind person, someone that takes care of everybody. He was a religious man," Martins said.

Courtesy: Pontifical Catholic University of Paraná

And his loss will be felt by all who knew him.

"He left his mark in the community. Always making initiatives to change the life of this community," Martins said.

What they're saying:

In a statement to FOX 10, the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation extended its deepest condolences to Brother Rogério’s family and loved ones, and said no further details will be shared while police investigate. A detective told the university members the roofing piece had come from 30 meters away.

While Martins says it was an accident, he says that doesn’t make it any easier.

"It’s not acceptable. We lost a life, and any life is important, but this life was very important for us, for our country," Martins said.

Dig deeper:

He wants to make sure this kind of thing never happens again.

"It seems to me it was an accident, but they have the responsibility to make the place safe," Martins said.

Courtesy: Pontifical Catholic University of Paraná

What's next:

The university is holding a mass in memory of Brother Rogério, which will be streamed on their YouTube channel tonight.