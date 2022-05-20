Expand / Collapse search
Deadly semi-truck crash closes I-17 in north Phoenix

By and Brent Corrado
Published 
Updated 6:55AM
Traffic
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - A deadly crash involving two semi-trucks has closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 17 in north Phoenix.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says three Shamrock semi-trucks were traveling along northbound I-17 just after 4 a.m. The first semi, a double trailer, suffered a power failure. The driver of that semi was unable to pull over and stopped in the middle of the highway. The second semi then pulled over to assist the first driver.

"They tried to flag down traffic. For an unknown reason, the third Shamrock truck driver saw it, but it was too late. [He] tried to swerve out of the way, but unfortunately, he rear-ended the tractor," a DPS spokesman said.

The driver of the third Shamrock truck was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity was not released.

Northbound I-17 is closed after Deer Valley Road. The eastbound and westbound Loop 101 to northbound I-17 on-ramps are also closed.

There is no estimated time to reopen the highway.

