Fiery semi-truck crash closes I-17 in north Phoenix

A fiery crash involving two semi-trucks has closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 17 in north Phoenix.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the crash happened on May 20 at milepost 216.

DPS has not released any information on possible injuries.

Northbound I-17 is closed after Deer Valley Road.

There is no estimated time to reopen the highway.

