Legislature moving to add new teacher certification paths

Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
from MON 11:00 AM MST until TUE 3:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
10
High Wind Warning
until TUE 8:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Western Mogollon Rim
High Wind Warning
until TUE 9:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area
High Wind Warning
until TUE 5:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
High Wind Warning
until TUE 6:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until TUE 7:00 PM MST, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County
Wind Advisory
from MON 11:00 AM MST until TUE 5:00 AM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave
Wind Advisory
until TUE 8:00 AM MST, Yavapai County Mountains
Wind Advisory
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until TUE 7:00 PM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
Wind and Dust Advisory
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until TUE 7:00 PM MST, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument

Legislature moving to add new teacher certification paths

By Bob Christie
Published 
Education
Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Legislature could soon approve changes to the teacher certification process designed to address a shortage of classroom instructors by allowing more people without regular teacher training to lead a class.

The Republican-backed proposal has already passed the Senate and was given initial approval after a vigorous House debate on Monday over objections from Democrats, who said it will allow unqualified people to teach.

The proposal would expand a 2017 law that allows people with experience in the private sector to get a "subject-matter certificate" to teach in grades 6-12.

The change removes the grade restrictions, allowing someone with outside experience and a college degree to also teach kindergarten through grade 5.

Arizona, like many other states, has an ongoing teacher shortage and backers say the proposal is one more tool to address that problem.

"This is not about watering down the standards to become a teacher and to receive a certificate," Mesa Republican Rep. Michelle Udall said. "It’s about additional pathways to get people into the teaching profession that are passionate about the subjects that they teach."

Democrats point to low teacher pay, large class sizes, micromanaging by the Legislature and the politicization of classroom curriculum for driving qualified teachers from the profession. Arizona has some of the lowest teacher pay in the nation despite big raises in recent years and this year the GOP-controlled Legislature is advancing policies to increase scrutiny of school library books and boosting the rights of parents to review materials used by teachers.

Democratic Rep. Reginald Bolding, the minority leader, said creating more "flexibility" for aspiring mid-career professionals to step into the classroom to address the teacher shortage won’t help.

Democratic Rep. Kelli Butler agreed, noting that there are 180,000 qualified and certified teachers in the state who are not in the classroom because of the low pay, class sizes that are the highest in the nation and other issues. Adding unqualified teachers will make the problem worse, she said.

"The solution is not dumbing down the standards," Butler said. "The solution is doing what is needed, using the money that we have to make sure that our teachers are qualified teachers and in the classroom teaching."

Gov. Doug Ducey pushed the special certification for teachers in higher grades in 2017, saying it would add to the pool of people able to teach. But the proposal did little to solve the teacher shortage.

The bill also adds some new teacher training programs. It awaits a formal House vote before returning to the Senate because of minor changes. It passed the Senate with no support from minority Democrats.

First Arizona educator inducted into the National Teachers Hall of Fame

Kareem Neal from Maryvale High School is the first Arizona educator to be inducted into the National Teachers Hall of Fame. He is a special education teacher who's passionate about his job and the students he impacts each day.

Arizona teacher shortage hits 6-year streak as ASU looks at how to retain educators

As Arizona continues to experience a teacher shortage for now 6 years, Arizona State University says its Mary Lou Fulton Teachers College is looking at ways to train and retain teachers using different methods.

Related Stories:

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: