Man hit and killed by semi-truck near Buckeye Fry's, PD says

A man was hit and killed by a driver of a semi-truck near a Buckeye Fry's grocery store on Thursday morning, police said.

The incident happened near Indian School Road and Jackrabbit Trail around 9:45 a.m. on July 26.

Police got word that a man was walking in a parking lot when he was hit by a semi-truck. Once officers got there, they saw several people trying to help the unresponsive victim.

CPR was performed, and the victim was taken to the hospital where he died. He's identified as 72-year-old James Runge.

"The driver remained at the scene. At this time, it appears impairment was not a factor in the crash," Buckeye PD said.

No more information is available.

Map of where the crash happened: