Man hit and killed by semi-truck near Buckeye Fry's, PD says

Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 10:00 PM MST, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
11
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 10:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until WED 6:30 PM MST, Pima County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until WED 6:00 PM MST, Cochise County, Pima County, Pima County, Santa Cruz County, Santa Cruz County
Heat Advisory
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Wind and Dust Advisory
from WED 4:00 PM MST until WED 10:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Special Weather Statement
until WED 6:00 PM MST, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Special Weather Statement
until WED 6:15 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Air Quality Alert
until THU 10:45 PM MST, Maricopa County

Man hit and killed by semi-truck near Buckeye Fry's, PD says

Published 
FOX 10 Phoenix

BUCKEYE, Ariz. - A man was hit and killed by a driver of a semi-truck near a Buckeye Fry's grocery store on Thursday morning, police said.

The incident happened near Indian School Road and Jackrabbit Trail around 9:45 a.m. on July 26.

Police got word that a man was walking in a parking lot when he was hit by a semi-truck. Once officers got there, they saw several people trying to help the unresponsive victim.

CPR was performed, and the victim was taken to the hospital where he died. He's identified as 72-year-old James Runge.

"The driver remained at the scene. At this time, it appears impairment was not a factor in the crash," Buckeye PD said.

No more information is available.

Map of where the crash happened: