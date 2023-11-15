Man, woman shot in west Phoenix

Police are investigating a double shooting in west Phoenix that left one person seriously hurt.

According to police, the shooting happened at around 8:20 p.m. on Nov. 14 near 75th Avenue and Indian School Road.

When officers got to the scene, they found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to the hospital – the woman is expected to survive, however, the man suffered life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released any information on the suspect or what led up to the shooting.

Where the shooting happened: