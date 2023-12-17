Nightly Roundup: Tragic house fire kills 5; 3 killed in crash in Maricopa County

Tonight's top stories include the tragic reports of 2 incidents. The first is five children being killed in Bullhead City after a fire broke out. The second is 3 people being killed in a crash on SR-95 near Tonopah.
1. 5 kids killed in Bullhead City house fire, police say
Five kids tragically died in a house fire in Bullhead City on Saturday night, the police department said.
2. Three people killed in crash just outside of Tonopah, DPS says
Three people were killed in a crash near Tonopah early in the morning on Sunday, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.
3. Rocky Point local says 'there’s nobody here' as Lukeville port of entry remains closed during migrant surge
The border crossing at Lukeville, the main route to Rocky Point, remains closed as of this weekend, with no word of when it might reopen. "I'm in Rocky Point sitting on the beach all by myself."
4. Taylor Swift's Eras tour topped charts as highest-grossing but it wasn't most expensive ticket
Taylor Swift's last-minute ticket price averaged about $958 per ticket -- but last-minute purchasers still paid more on average to see one other big name show this year.
5. Aaron Rodgers likely to be cleared for return from ruptured Achilles next week: report
The four-time MVP ruptured his Achilles Sept. 11 on just his fourth snap as a New York Jet.