Nightly Roundup: Tragic house fire kills 5; 3 killed in crash in Maricopa County

Tonight's top stories include the tragic reports of 2 incidents. The first is five children being killed in Bullhead City after a fire broke out. The second is 3 people being killed in a crash on SR-95 near Tonopah.

1. 5 kids killed in Bullhead City house fire, police say

2. Three people killed in crash just outside of Tonopah, DPS says

3. Rocky Point local says 'there’s nobody here' as Lukeville port of entry remains closed during migrant surge

4. Taylor Swift's Eras tour topped charts as highest-grossing but it wasn't most expensive ticket

5. Aaron Rodgers likely to be cleared for return from ruptured Achilles next week: report