North Phoenix shooting: Argument ends with gunfire that left man seriously wounded
article
PHOENIX - Police say a man has been taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition following a shooting on June 8.
The shooting happened in the area of the I-17 offramp and Bell Road. According to police, two men had a verbal dispute in the area, and during the dispute, one of them pulls out a gun, and shoots the other man.
The suspect, according to police, left the area on foot.
"The victim walks away to alert staff members at a nearby restaurant, who calls police," read a portion of the statement.
According to police, there are no suspects in custody, nor do they have a description of the suspect to release.
Other Arizona Stories
- Shooting in Phoenix leaves man with life-threatening injuries; investigation underway
- Excessive Heat Warning issued for 12 Arizona counties
- 3 people taken to hospital following apartment fire in Mesa, officials say
(Click here for interactive map)