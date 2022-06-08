Expand / Collapse search
North Phoenix shooting: Argument ends with gunfire that left man seriously wounded

By Kenneth Wong
Published 
Updated 9:47PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

PHOENIX - Police say a man has been taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition following a shooting on June 8.

The shooting happened in the area of the I-17 offramp and Bell Road. According to police, two men had a verbal dispute in the area, and during the dispute, one of them pulls out a gun, and shoots the other man.

The suspect, according to police, left the area on foot.

"The victim walks away to alert staff members at a nearby restaurant, who calls police," read a portion of the statement.

According to police, there are no suspects in custody, nor do they have a description of the suspect to release.

