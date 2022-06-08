Expand / Collapse search
3 people taken to hospital following apartment fire in Mesa, officials say

By and Kenneth Wong
Published 
Mesa
FOX 10 Phoenix

MESA, Ariz. - Officials with the Mesa Fire Department say three people were taken to the hospital following an apartment fire.

The fire happened in the area of Power and Broadway Roads. Fire officials say the fire affected three units in the 20-unit building.

Fire officials say when crews arrived, they found a 42-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman outside the apartment with significant burns to their body.

"Both the male and female were treated at the scene by fire and medical personnel and transported to the Maricopa County Burn Unit with possible life-threatening injuries," read a portion of a statement released by Mesa Police.

Besides the three people, a dog was also rescued from the apartment. Fire officials say they do not know how many people have been displaced from their homes as a result of the fire.

"The cause is under investigation, and we do have an investigator on scene. We are currently working with property management to get displaced occupants shelter," read a portion of a statement released by Mesa Fire.

