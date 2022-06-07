Suspect brutally attacked Cricket Wireless employee during Phoenix phone store robbery: police

Police are looking for a man who was caught on video brutally attacking a Cricket Wireless employee before getting away with phones and cash from a store in Phoenix.

The incident happened on June 4 at a Cricket Wireless on Bethany Home Road. Surveillance video released by the Phoenix Police Department shows the man approaching the employee, who then asks him if he needs help.

"How can I help you?" the employee asked.

The man starts to respond before violently attacking the employee.

After the attack, the man went to the back of the store and stole several items and cash. He was last seen running westbound on Bethany Home Road.

The suspect is described as a Black man in his late-20s who is 5'8" to 5'11", with a medium build and a goatee. He was last seen wearing black pants, gray shoes, and a black T-shirt with the words "west coast" written in yellow on the front, and several multicolored logos on the back.

If you have any information, you're asked to call police at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.