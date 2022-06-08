Shooting in Phoenix leaves man with life-threatening injuries; investigation underway
PHOENIX - An investigation is underway following a shooting involving a pedestrian in Phoenix on June 8.
The incident happened near 30th Avenue and Van Buren. According to police, a man who was walking on the street got into an argument with people who were in a car. A passenger then fired shots, striking the man. The car then drove off.
The victim, according to police, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Anyone with information is urged to call police.
