Shooting in Phoenix leaves man with life-threatening injuries; investigation underway

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Car passenger shots man in Phoenix, police say

The shooting happened in the area of 30th Avenue and Van Buren, according to Phoenix Police officials.

PHOENIX - An investigation is underway following a shooting involving a pedestrian in Phoenix on June 8.

The incident happened near 30th Avenue and Van Buren. According to police, a man who was walking on the street got into an argument with people who were in a car. A passenger then fired shots, striking the man. The car then drove off.

The victim, according to police, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Anyone with information is urged to call police.

