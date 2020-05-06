PD: 2 dead following shooting, standoff in north Phoenix

article

Police say two people are dead following a shooting and standoff late Tuesday night at a north Phoenix apartment.

According to Phoenix police, officers responded to an apartment near 19th and Glendale Avenues just after 10 p.m. for a welfare check.

After arriving at the scene, officers heard a gunshot coming from inside the apartment and 36-year-old Janine Lily walked outside with a gunshot wound.

Lily was transported to a hospital and was pronounced dead.

The suspect, identified as 39-year-old Johnny Watson, was still inside the apartment, along with two children.

The children were rescued by police from the apartment and were not injured.

Watson barricaded himself inside the apartment and several hours later, he was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.