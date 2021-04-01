PD: Man accused of shooting his brother at Phoenix home
PHOENIX - A man accused of shooting his brother in Phoenix has been taken into custody, police said on April 1.
According to Phoenix Police, officers responded to a shooting just after 3:00 a.m. near 67th Avenue and McDowell Road and found a man with a gunshot wound.
The victim was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
The victim's brother was detained by police.
Investigators say the motive for the shooting is unknown at this time.
