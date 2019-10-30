Postal Service to hold passport fairs on November 2

article

Officials with the United States Postal Service announced on Wednesday that a number of its locations in Arizona will take part in a passport fair this Saturday.

According to a statement, the passport fair will take place on November 2 at 38 post offices from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., on a first-come, first-served basis.

USPS officials say the passport fair will offer people one-stop shopping for new passports, passport photos and passport cards. No appointment is needed.

Those who want to get a passport during the passport fair will need to get one form of identification to prove U.S. citizenship, such as:

• Previously issued, undamaged U.S. passport

• Certified birth certificate issued by the city, county, or state (Hospital-issued birth certificates are not acceptable)

Advertisement

• Consular report of birth abroad or birth certificate

• Naturalization certificate

• Certificate of citizenship

People will also need to bring with them one current ID, such as:

• Naturalization certificate

• Valid driver's license

• Current government ID (city, state or federal)

• Current military ID (military and dependents)

The cost of a passport book is a total of $145 for adults, and a total of $115 for people under the age of 16. The cost includes a processing fee that is paid to the Postal Service.

Passport cards, meanwhile, costs a total of $65 for adults, and $50 for those under 16. Like the cost for passport books, the cost for passport cards include a processing fee that is paid to the Postal Service.

Passport photos can be taken for a $15 fee.