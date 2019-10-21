Reward increased for bank robbery suspect known as 'Lunch Break Bandit'

article

Wells Fargo is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspected bank robber known as the "Lunch Break Bandit."

According to the FBI, the suspect has committed nine bank robberies throughout the Valley since February of this year, with the most recent robbery happening on October 12. The suspect has been nicknamed the "Lunch Break Bandit" because many of the robberies happened between 12 and 12:30 p.m.

The FBI says the suspect typically targets banks inside grocery stores and in each robbery, the suspect was armed with a handgun and got away from each bank with an undisclosed amount of money.

During the past five robberies, the "Lunch Break Bandit" was wearing a light-blue baseball cap, blond wig, black sunglasses and was carrying a black duffle bag.

(Photo: FBI)

If you have any information, you're asked to call the FBI at 623-466-1999 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.