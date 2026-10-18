Scottsdale equine therapy program helps first responders heal from trauma

The Brief A Scottsdale program uses equine therapy to help first responders heal from trauma. The six-week initiative at Hunkapi Farms focuses on somatic therapy to calm the nervous system. Funded completely by donations, the program is free for participants.



In honor of National First Responders Day coming up on Oct. 28, a special program in Scottsdale is helping first responders heal from the lasting trauma of the job, all with the help of horses.

Local perspective:

Former Marine and police officer Ed Morales knows the tolls a career on the front lines can take.

"I came into the industry thinking that I would be facing bad guys, and it would be black and white, but the world is very grey," Morales said.

Years of helping navigate emergencies like overdoses, accidents, and loss added up.

"Showing up every day not knowing the amount of pain and human suffering you see on a daily basis, days turn into months and months turn into years. And you accumulate all this stress," Morales said. "For me, that was the part I had to address to become a healthy person again."

Paying it Forward:

And now, as a licensed therapist, he is helping others do the same through Scottsdale-based Hunkapi Farms' first responder program, which uses horses to help heal.

"They're mystical animals," Morales said. "They have a really strong desire to connect because they're herd animals, so when we do make a connection with them, a heart-to-heart connection, it's a very tangible thing that happen."

Equine Therapy:

First responders work with the horses on somatic therapy to heal the fight or flight state of their nervous systems.

"They don't have a developed neo cortex, or thinking part of the brain like humans do. So they're more feeling and sensing animals. So in order for us to just be in their space we have to make them feel safe, feel secure," Morales said.

Long-Term Tools:

And giving participants the tools to keep rebuilding beyond the six-week program.

"I've heard more than once this is the first time I felt happy in many years," Morales said.

Dig deeper:

The program is free, completely funded by donations. Morales says it can be hard to ask for help, but reminds people they are worthy of it.

"Being in that difficult position, you deserve support. And I hope folks who feel like they're in a position to take us up on that, that they come here and participate in the program and see for themselves what a benefit it really is," Morales said.