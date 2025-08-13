Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Heat Warning
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Extreme Heat Warning
from WED 11:00 AM MST until WED 7:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons
Extreme Heat Warning
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, North Phoenix/Glendale, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Northwest Valley, Northwest Pinal County, Tonopah Desert, Cave Creek/New River, Central Phoenix, Yuma County, East Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Gila Bend, West Pinal County, Aguila Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Parker Valley, Deer Valley
Wind and Dust Advisory
from WED 5:00 PM MST until WED 9:00 PM MST, Northwest Pinal County
Wind and Dust Advisory
from WED 2:00 PM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument
Heat Advisory
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau

Seen on TV: August 13

By
Published  August 13, 2025 4:30am MST
Seen on TV - Links, events, video
FOX 10 Phoenix

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Wednesday, August 13, 2025

Cancer Support Community Arizona

Parker & Sons: Help Us Celebrate National Senior Citizens Day

"Tootsie" at Arizona Broadway Theatre

Habit Burger & Grill

The REMI Scottsdale

Amber Creek Memory Care

Live-streamed video

