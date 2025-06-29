Seen on TV: June 29
Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!
For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video
Sunday, June 29, 2025
Family Fun Day
- 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Phoenix Art Museum
- 1625 N. Central Ave.
- Phoenix, AZ 85004
- https://phxart.org/familyfunday/
Recreo Cantina
- 28 S. San Marcos Pl.
- Chandler, AZ 85225
- https://www.recreoaz.com/
Inaugural Pilates in the Ballpark
- 9:30 - 10:45 a.m.
- Chase Field
- 401 E. Jefferson St.
- Phoenix, AZ 85004
- dbacks.com/pilates
Brunch and Sip
- 3714 E. Indian School Rd.
- Phoenix, AZ 85018
- https://brunchnsip.com/
Morton's The Steakhouse
- Three-Course Steak & Seafood Dinner
- Offered July 4-11 for $69
- www.mortons.com/event/fourth-of-july