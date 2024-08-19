Several firefighters injured after burning home's roof collapsed in Mesa

Firefighters escaped from a burning Mesa home when its roof collapsed as crews were working to put out a fire on Monday afternoon.

The fire ignited at a home near Greenfield Road and University Drive on Aug. 19 around 1 p.m.

The fire is believed to have started when a BBQ grill caught fire and spread to the home, Mesa Fire and Medical Department says. Residents, along with their dog, were able to get out safely.

The fire then spread to the attic.

The department says about 10 firefighters were inside the home when part of its roof caved in. They were able to get out on their own, but not without some injuries.

Some of them had minor burns and another suffered a back injury.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Map of where the fire broke out: