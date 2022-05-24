Suspect who opened fire at Phoenix officers in custody after hours-long standoff: police

A suspect who fired multiple gunshots at Phoenix Police officers was taken into custody on May 24 after an hours-long standoff, the department said.

At 3 p.m., Sgt. Andy Williams said officers responded to reports of a robbery of a person in a car near 32nd Street and Union Hills Drive. A sergeant was on the scene immediately and saw a man leaving the area. Police then set up a perimeter and searched a nearby neighborhood with the assistance of a K9.

As officers were searching, the suspect fired multiple rounds at officers who returned fire at the suspect. None of the officers were injured.

A special assignments unit arrived at the scene to negotiate with the suspect.

"After several hours, the suspect surrendered and was taken into custody," Sgt. Williams said.

The suspect was taken to a hospital for treatment for injuries he sustained during the incident.

Police said the residents of the home that the suspect broke into were not home.

After he is released from the hospital, police said the suspect, who has not been identified, will be booked into jail on charges of aggravated assault against officers.

