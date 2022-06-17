Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim
10
Red Flag Warning
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until SAT 9:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
Red Flag Warning
until FRI 11:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
Fire Weather Watch
from SUN 11:00 AM MDT until SUN 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Fire Weather Watch
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Western Mogollon Rim
Lake Wind Advisory
until SAT 9:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Wind Advisory
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Western Mogollon Rim
Wind Advisory
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Western Mogollon Rim
Wind Advisory
until SAT 9:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts
Special Weather Statement
until FRI 6:45 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail

Tyler Sanders, Emmy-nominated ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ actor, dead at 18

Published 
Updated 5:49PM
Entertainment
FOX 10 Phoenix
9-1-1 Lone Star article

FILE - "9-1-1: LONE STAR" cast in an episode that aired on Jan. 24, 2022. (FOX via Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES - Tyler Sanders, known for his roles in "9-1-1: Lone Star" and Amazon’s spinoff series "Just Add Magic: Myster City," has died, according to multiple reports. 

He was 18 years old.  

An autopsy will be done to determine a cause of death, Pedro Tapia, Sanders' representative, told Fox News Digital. Tapia confirmed Sanders' death is being investigated. 

"Tyler was a talented actor with a bright future," Tapia told Fox News Digital. Sanders came from a "wonderful family," the rep added. 

"9-1-1: Lone Star" star Rob Lowe told Fox News Digital, "I’m saddened to hear about the passing of Tyler Sanders. He was a wonderful actor to work with on 9-1-1 Lone Star and will be missed. My thoughts go out to his family during this difficult time." 

Sanders died on Thursday in a home in Los Angeles, California, TMZ reported. His cause of death is unknown at this time.  

The young star began his acting career at just 10 years old and was nominated for an Emmy for his role as Leo in Amazon’s wildly popular spinoff "Just Add Magic: Mystery City," according to Sanders’ biography on IMDB. 

Sanders also featured in the series "Fear of the Walking Dead" and had several future projects in the works, according to IMDB. 

FOX News contributed to this report. This story was reported out of Los Angeles. 