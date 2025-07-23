USPS stores closing in Phoenix; Bryan Kohberger Idaho murders sentencing l Morning News Brief

article
The Morning News Brief on Wednesday, July 23, 2025. (Getty Images; KSAZ-TV)
From post offices closing across the Valley to the sentencing of a man for the brutal murders of four University of Idaho college students, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of July 23.
1. Post offices closing in the Valley
U.S. Postal Service officials say they decided to close certain contract post offices in the Phoenix area because nearby post offices, in some cases, are capable of serving the community directly, but some businesses say they will feel the impact.
2. Plan to eliminate ‘outdated’ regulations
The U.S. Department of Labor has proposed eliminating dozens of labor protections, including minimum wage rules for home health workers and safety standards in construction, agriculture, and mining.
3. Deadly house fire
The two fires, according to officials, burned two miles away from each other, and one of the fires ended on a deadly note.
4. ‘I’m going to jump in'
A Glendale police officer jumped into canal near 75th Avenue and Camelback Road to rescue a frightened dog, and the whole incident was caught on camera.
5. Idaho murders sentencing
Bryan Kohberger was sentenced to life in prison as part of a plea deal for murdering Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves and Ethan Chapin in late 2022.
Today's weather
Dry and warm conditions are expected on Wednesday in Phoenix. Our high will reach about 103 degrees.