Wanted Arizona man faked his own death to avoid capture, deputies say

An Arizona man wanted on child molestation charges has been arrested in Indiana after authorities said he faked his own death to avoid capture.

According to the Clark County Sheriff's Office, Christen Wright, 38, and a friend went to a Valley hospital where the friend called Wright's family, saying that Wright had died, and his family needed to collect his belongings.

"The acquaintance posed as a nurse and dressed in scrubs to deceive family members when they collected his personal property," the sheriff's office said in a news release. "This act of deception assisted Mr. Wright in fleeing Arizona."

Investigators learned Wright was at a home in Indiana, where he was taken into custody by a SWAT team. He was booked into jail and is awaiting extradition back to Arizona.