Arizona weather forecast: Strong wind gusts, blowing dust and weekend rain chances ahead

The Brief Strong winds and gusts up to 45 mph are impacting Arizona on Friday alongside a wind advisory extended through 6 p.m. Daytime high temperatures are expected to reach 87 degrees in Phoenix with clouds moving in by Friday night. A 20% chance of showers is forecast for Saturday morning with temperatures warming back into the upper 80s next week.



The temperature stands at 43 degrees in Phoenix during the early morning hours. Very breezy conditions mark the start of Friday, coming out of the northeast at 20 mph, with the temperature reaching 78 degrees later in the morning. Daytime high temperatures will reach about 87 degrees under mostly sunny skies, but the major weather story continues to be very windy conditions for the day. By Friday night, clouds will start to move into the forecast area.

The satellite radar picture shows clear conditions early, but by Saturday morning, clouds will begin moving into the forecast area. There is a chance of rain by late Saturday morning, which could extend into portions of the High Country as well.

Wind remains the major weather story for Friday, with nearly the entire state of Arizona under an advisory or warning. Some areas are under a wind advisory that has been extended until 6 p.m. Friday evening. The southeast corner of the state is under a high wind warning lasting through the overnight hours and into early Saturday morning, which includes a small portion of Pinal County.

Wind gusts in Phoenix could reach anywhere from 40 to 45 mph. Gusts between 30 and 35 mph are possible in Payson, while 40 to 45 mph gusts are also possible in the Flagstaff area. Residents with outdoor Halloween decorations may want to secure them inside a garage due to the winds.

Sustained or gusty winds picking up to 40 or 45 mph could potentially cause damage. Blowing dust later in the afternoon could also diminish visibility on roadways, especially Interstate 8 and Interstate 10 south of Phoenix. Drivers should keep those conditions in mind when making plans for the remainder of the afternoon.

Forecast high temperatures for Friday will top out close to 87 degrees, which is right on par with average seasonal temperatures for this time of year. Temperatures will reach the 60s along the Rim Country, low 70s in Sedona and Prescott, upper 50s in Flagstaff, and low 90s along the western border of Arizona.

Big picture view:

The 10-day forecast shows a slight chance of showers on Saturday, with the National Weather Service placing the probability at 20%. Sunday will bring temperatures in the low 80s, followed by a warming trend back into the upper 80s at the start of the work week.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location.

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body.

Sip cool water if person is alert.

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed.

*If symptoms worsen, call 911.

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious.

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency.

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat.

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after).

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes.

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company.

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

Turn around don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.

If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.

If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.

Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.

If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.

If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

Preparing for a severe thunderstorm

The American Red Cross' tips for preparing for a severe thunderstorm:

Put together an emergency kit.

Know your community’s evacuation plan.

Create a household disaster plan and practice it.

Purchase a battery-powered or hand-crank radio

Discuss thunderstorm safety with members of your household. Be aware that a thunderstorm could produce flooding.

Pick a safe place in your home for household members to gather during a thunderstorm. This should be a place where there are no windows, skylights, or glass doors, which could be broken by strong winds or hail and cause damage or injury.