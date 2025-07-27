Arizona weather forecast: Monsoon chances increase this week

The Brief Phoenix reached a high of 109 on Sunday, July 27. Storm chances increase across the state this week, and that includes the Valley!



Temperatures were hot across the Valley on Sunday, reaching 109 degrees with mostly sunny skies.

This Week:

Thanks to very dry air in place over Arizona, temperatures will fall back into the low 80s by Monday morning. Monday will be a sunny and hotter day, with high temperatures around 112 degrees.

Temperatures are staying very hot in the week ahead, with highs around 110 through the work week, and even hotter in the 110s next weekend.

Overnight lows will be warmer this week as well, thanks to increasing humidity.

Lows will only fall into the upper 80s, starting Tuesday morning.

Storm Chances:

Rain chances will return to the mountain terrain of eastern Arizona on Monday afternoon and evening. We will see daily showers and storms in the mountains through Friday.

There will be a low chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms in the Valley on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Thursday looks to be the best chance of the three days.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Stay in air-conditioned buildings

Find a cooling center/hydration station

Limit outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day (mid-day)

Check on at-risk friends, family, and neighbors at least twice a day

Drink water before, during, and after working or exercising outside

Check the UV Index

Check the heat risk map

