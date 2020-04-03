4,566 coronavirus cases, 89 deaths reported in Los Angeles County

The number of coronavirus cases in Los Angeles County rose to 4,566 on Friday, with a total of 89 deaths.

The county's health department reported an additional 11 deaths and 521 confirmed cases since the day prior.

Of the newly reported deaths, seven were over the age of 65 with underlying health conditions, one was between the ages of 18 and 40 with underlying health conditions, and three between the ages of 41 and 65, two of which had underlying health conditions.

The county's mortality rate rose to 1.9%, according to Los Angeles County Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer

Public Health officials said that more than 26,000 people in the county have been tested for COVID-19. Out of everyone tested, roughly 12% to 13% test positive.

The county's goal is to conduct 10,000 tests a day with a projected 10% of those tested being positive, which means the county should expect 1,000 new cases a day, according to Public Health.

Officials said that across the county, there are currently 1,627 open hospital beds and 286 open beds in intensive care units.

Public Health continues to stress to the public that while a majority of those who have died from COVID-19 in the county had underlying health conditions, not everyone does. Residents are urged to continue to take the necessary precautions in order to protect themselves from the virus.

Health officials say that social distancing remains our best defense against the virus, and all residents are instructed to abide by current measures in place across the state. Social distancing is not only about preventing the illness itself, but rather, slowing the rate at which people get sick.

On Wednesday, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti recommended Angelenos wear non-medical grade face masks or facial coverings when they are in public and interacting with others.

Both Garcetti and Dr. Ferrer requested the public refrain from purchasing N95 respirator masks so that medical professionals and first responders can have access to them.

Ferrer recommended that non-medical professionals wear masks that are home-made, in order to protect the supply of N95 masks for healthcare workers.

"This can be a scarf, a bandana or masks that are made out of pieces of fabric," she said.

By doing so, you will help reduce the number of droplets that come out of your mouth, that might contaminate others, even if you do not show any symptoms of COVID-19.

But health officials were quick to remind residents that while it might be a good idea to cover your nose and mouth while out, "the mask will not protect you 100% particularly from infecting others," said Ferrer.

Dr. Sonia Angell, the Director of the California Department of Public Health, said that wearing masks in public is not a substitute for physical distancing and not a substitute for a stay at home order.

This comes as more evidence is emerging that coronavirus infections are being spread by people who have no clear symptoms. On Wednesday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed how it was defining risk of infection for Americans, saying anyone may be a considered a carrier, whether they have symptoms or not.

In accordance with new guidelines from the CDC, Public Health said that anyone who begins to experience symptoms must contact those they were in contact with up to 48 hours prior to having symptoms in order for them to self-isolate.

Public Health requests that anyone who experiences any symptoms of COVID-19 to self-isolate for the 14-day quarantine period in order to help slow the spread.

According to the CDC, symptoms of the virus include fever, coughing and shortness of breath. Anyone who experiences these symptoms should call their healthcare provider or local public health department first before seeking medical care so that appropriate precautions can be taken.

Public Health has issued the following guidance during this time of increased spread:

"If you are mildly sick, stay home for at least seven days or until 72 hours after being fever free, whichever is longer. Call your doctor if you are concerned and/or your symptoms worsen. Individuals who are elderly, have underlying health conditions or pregnant should consider contacting their providers earlier when they are sick."

Public Health released the following list of locations of confirmed cases in the county:

Laboratory Confirmed Cases -- 4566 Total Cases

Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) -- 4376*

Long Beach -- 153

Pasadena -- 37

Deaths 89

Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 88

Long Beach 1

Pasadena 0

Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

0 to 17 -- 40

18 to 40 --1538

41 to 65 --1859

over 65 --907

Unknown --32

Hospitalization

Hospitalized (Ever) 1018

CITY / COMMUNITY** (Rate***)

City of Agoura Hills 16 ( 75.59 )

City of Alhambra 17 ( 19.61 )

City of Arcadia 13 ( 22.81 )

City of Artesia -- ( -- )

City of Avalon 0 ( 0 )

City of Azusa 8 ( 16.17 )

City of Baldwin Park 7 ( 9.4 )

City of Bell 14 ( 38.26 )

City of Bell Gardens 8 ( 18.68 )

City of Bellflower 26 ( 34.18 )

City of Beverly Hills 53 ( 152.95 )

City of Bradbury 0 ( 0 )

City of Burbank 50 ( 47.76 )

City of Calabasas 16 ( 66.16 )

City of Carson 63 ( 67.21 )

City of Cerritos 11 ( 22.34 )

City of Claremont 4 ( 11.07 )

City of Commerce 0 ( 0 )

City of Compton 26 ( 25.75 )

City of Covina 11 ( 22.39 )

City of Cudahy 10 ( 40.77 )

City of Culver City 20 ( 49.57 )

City of Diamond Bar 8 ( 14 )

City of Downey 47 ( 41.3 )

City of Duarte -- ( -- )

City of El Monte 10 ( 8.79 )

City of El Segundo 5 ( 30.15 )

City of Gardena 20 ( 32.96 )

City of Glendale 103 ( 51.09 )

City of Glendora 10 ( 19.14 )

City of Hawaiian Gardens -- ( -- )

City of Hawthorne 30 ( 34.18 )

City of Hermosa Beach 17 ( 86.25 )

City of Hidden Hills 0 ( 0 )

City of Huntington Park 16 ( 26.89 )

City of Industry 0 ( 0 )

City of Inglewood 55 ( 47.27 )

City of Irwindale 0 ( 0 )

City of La Canada Flintridge 9 ( 43.92 )

City of La Habra Heights 0 ( 0 )

City of La Mirada 11 ( 22.24 )

City of La Puente 8 ( 19.81 )

City of La Verne 2 ( 6.04 )

City of Lakewood 24 ( 30.69 )

City of Lancaster 38 ( 24.26 )

City of Lawndale 10 ( 29.96 )

City of Lomita 6 ( 29.69 )

City of Lynwood 23 ( 31.86 )

City of Malibu 7 ( 55.25 )

City of Manhattan Beach 45 ( 127.95 )

City of Maywood 10 ( 35.55 )

City of Monrovia 8 ( 21.35 )

City of Montebello 10 ( 15.69 )

City of Monterey Park 12 ( 19.63 )

City of Norwalk 30 ( 28.61 )

City of Palmdale 27 ( 16.91 )

City of Palos Verdes Estates 19 ( 139.02 )

City of Paramount 17 ( 30.24 )

City of Pico Rivera 17 ( 26.54 )

City of Pomona 22 ( 14.17 )

City of Rancho Palos Verdes 22 ( 51.27 )

City of Redondo Beach 60 ( 86.56 )

City of Rolling Hills 0 ( 0 )

City of Rolling Hills Estates 5 ( 62.54 )

City of Rosemead 5 ( 9.08 )

City of San Dimas 6 ( 17.64 )

City of San Fernando 6 ( 24.52 )

City of San Gabriel 7 ( 17.36 )

City of San Marino -- ( -- )

City of Santa Clarita 78 ( 35.56 )

City of Santa Fe Springs -- ( -- )

City of Santa Monica 62 ( 66.37 )

City of Sierra Madre -- ( -- )

City of Signal Hill -- ( -- )

City of South El Monte -- ( -- )

City of South Gate 35 ( 35.09 )

City of South Pasadena 7 ( 26.99 )

City of Temple City 3 ( 8.22 )

City of Torrance 76 ( 51.81 )

City of Vernon 0 ( 0 )

City of Walnut 6 ( 19.96 )

City of West Covina 8 ( 7.43 )

City of West Hollywood 73 ( 203.92 )

City of Westlake Village -- ( -- )

City of Whittier 16 ( 18.17 )

Los Angeles 2047 ( 50.74 )

Los Angeles - Adams-Normandie 12 ( 141.39 )

Los Angeles - Alsace -- ( -- )

Los Angeles - Angeles National Forest 0 ( 0 )

Los Angeles - Angelino Heights 0 ( 0 )

Los Angeles - Arleta 10 ( 28.48 )

Los Angeles - Atwater Village -- ( -- )

Los Angeles - Baldwin Hills 14 ( 46.68 )

Los Angeles - Bel Air 13 ( 158.19 )

Los Angeles - Beverly Crest 23 ( 185.56 )

Los Angeles - Beverlywood 16 ( 120.11 )

Los Angeles - Boyle Heights 28 ( 32.09 )

Los Angeles - Brentwood 44 ( 140.72 )

Los Angeles - Brookside 0 ( 0 )

Los Angeles - Cadillac-Corning -- ( -- )

Los Angeles - Canoga Park 20 ( 31.4 )

Los Angeles - Carthay 24 ( 178.86 )

Los Angeles - Central 18 ( 46.03 )

Los Angeles - Century City 19 ( 156.87 )

Los Angeles - Century Palms/Cove 13 ( 38.39 )

Los Angeles - Chatsworth 19 ( 52.72 )

Los Angeles - Cheviot Hills 10 ( 107.94 )

Los Angeles - Chinatown -- ( -- )

Los Angeles - Cloverdale/Cochran 8 ( 53.31 )

Los Angeles - Country Club Park 9 ( 58.43 )

Los Angeles - Crenshaw District 7 ( 50.89 )

Los Angeles - Crestview 20 ( 174.73 )

Los Angeles - Del Rey 22 ( 75.19 )

Los Angeles - Downtown 17 ( 70.1 )

Los Angeles - Eagle Rock 14 ( 35.74 )

Los Angeles - East Hollywood 14 ( 47 )

Los Angeles - Echo Park 8 ( 55.76 )

Los Angeles - El Sereno 12 ( 28.75 )

Los Angeles - Elysian Park 5 ( 86.48 )

Los Angeles - Elysian Valley -- ( -- )

Los Angeles - Encino 35 ( 82.29 )

Los Angeles - Exposition 0 ( 0 )

Los Angeles - Exposition Park 17 ( 37.62 )

Los Angeles - Faircrest Heights -- ( -- )

Los Angeles - Figueroa Park Square 0 ( 0 )

Los Angeles - Florence-Firestone 20 ( 40.94 )

Los Angeles - Glassell Park 22 ( 70.1 )

Los Angeles - Gramercy Place 6 ( 57.34 )

Los Angeles - Granada Hills 21 ( 36.22 )

Los Angeles - Green Meadows 9 ( 41.41 )

Los Angeles - Hancock Park 33 ( 200.91 )

Los Angeles - Harbor City 15 ( 51.8 )

Los Angeles - Harbor Gateway 13 ( 29.75 )

Los Angeles - Harbor Pines 0 ( 0 )

Los Angeles - Harvard Heights 8 ( 43.48 )

Los Angeles - Harvard Park 8 ( 20.18 )

Los Angeles - Highland Park 11 ( 22.84 )

Los Angeles - Historic Filipinotown 6 ( 42.39 )

Los Angeles - Hollywood 73 ( 112.4 )

Los Angeles - Hollywood Hills 36 ( 124.68 )

Los Angeles - Hyde Park 10 ( 34.03 )

Los Angeles - Jefferson Park 0 ( 0 )

Los Angeles - Koreatown 26 ( 49.43 )

Los Angeles - Lafayette Square -- ( -- )

Los Angeles - Lake Balboa 19 ( 45.61 )

Los Angeles - Lakeview Terrace 9 ( 67.36 )

Los Angeles - Leimert Park 12 ( 79.43 )

Los Angeles - Lincoln Heights 6 ( 18.15 )

Los Angeles - Little Armenia 9 ( 118.89 )

Los Angeles - Little Bangladesh 11 ( 37.84 )

Los Angeles - Little Tokyo -- ( -- )

Los Angeles - Longwood -- ( -- )

Los Angeles - Los Feliz 19 ( 89.03 )

Los Angeles - Manchester Square -- ( -- )

Los Angeles - Mandeville Canyon -- ( -- )

Los Angeles - Mar Vista 23 ( 54.9 )

Los Angeles - Marina Peninsula 6 ( 136.58 )

Los Angeles - Melrose 121 ( 155.86 )

Los Angeles - Mid-city 16 ( 106.23 )

Los Angeles - Miracle Mile 13 ( 73.58 )

Los Angeles - Mission Hills 8 ( 33.37 )

Los Angeles - Mt. Washington 6 ( 25.07 )

Los Angeles - North Hills 16 ( 26.26 )

Los Angeles - North Hollywood 67 ( 44.27 )

Los Angeles - Northridge 17 ( 25.09 )

Los Angeles - Pacific Palisades 25 ( 120.75 )

Los Angeles - Pacoima 16 ( 20.02 )

Los Angeles - Palisades Highlands -- ( -- )

Los Angeles - Palms 33 ( 73.07 )

Los Angeles - Panorama City 19 ( 25 )

Los Angeles - Park La Brea 6 ( 44.17 )

Los Angeles - Pico-Union 13 ( 30.51 )

Los Angeles - Playa Del Rey -- ( -- )

Los Angeles - Playa Vista 8 ( 80.13 )

Los Angeles - Porter Ranch 12 ( 36.14 )

Los Angeles - Rancho Park 5 ( 74.63 )

Los Angeles - Regent Square -- ( -- )

Los Angeles - Reseda 25 ( 33 )

Los Angeles - Reseda Ranch -- ( -- )

Los Angeles - Reynier Village -- ( -- )

Los Angeles - San Pedro 25 ( 32.13 )

Los Angeles - Shadow Hills 5 ( 108.89 )

Los Angeles - Sherman Oaks 46 ( 54.14 )

Los Angeles - Silverlake 38 ( 87.99 )

Los Angeles - South Carthay 17 ( 160.44 )

Los Angeles - South Park 15 ( 38.37 )

Los Angeles - St Elmo Village 0 ( 0 )

Los Angeles - Studio City 19 ( 88.77 )

Los Angeles - Sun Valley 11 ( 19.93 )

Los Angeles - Sunland 10 ( 48.75 )

Los Angeles - Sycamore Square 0 ( 0 )

Los Angeles - Sylmar 42 ( 50.76 )

Los Angeles - Tarzana 30 ( 99.25 )

Los Angeles - Temple-Beaudry 15 ( 38.47 )

Los Angeles - Thai Town -- ( -- )

Los Angeles - Toluca Lake 5 ( 60.83 )

Los Angeles - Toluca Terrace 0 ( 0 )

Los Angeles - Toluca Woods 0 ( 0 )

Los Angeles - Tujunga 7 ( 24.84 )

Los Angeles - University Hills 0 ( 0 )

Los Angeles - University Park 16 ( 59.43 )

Los Angeles - Valley Glen 12 ( 40.21 )

Los Angeles - Valley Village 27 ( 115.25 )

Los Angeles - Van Nuys 26 ( 28 )

Los Angeles - Venice 20 ( 58.59 )

Los Angeles - Vermont Knolls 7 ( 39.17 )

Los Angeles - Vermont Square 5 ( 65.45 )

Los Angeles - Vermont Vista 8 ( 19.2 )

Los Angeles - Vernon Central 8 ( 14.78 )

Los Angeles - Victoria Park 7 ( 81.7 )

Los Angeles - View Heights -- ( -- )

Los Angeles - Watts 12 ( 27.33 )

Los Angeles - Wellington Square 0 ( 0 )

Los Angeles - West Adams 16 ( 56.9 )

Los Angeles - West Hills 12 ( 30.67 )

Los Angeles - West Los Angeles 25 ( 66.68 )

Los Angeles - West Vernon 22 ( 40.52 )

Los Angeles - Westchester 22 ( 43.31 )

Los Angeles - Westlake 23 ( 39.19 )

Los Angeles - Westwood 27 ( 49.61 )

Los Angeles - Wholesale District 13 ( 34.04 )

Los Angeles - Wilmington 16 ( 27.93 )

Los Angeles - Wilshire Center 17 ( 33.03 )

Los Angeles - Winnetka 18 ( 35.27 )

Los Angeles - Woodland Hills 36 ( 55.78 )

Unincorporated - Acton -- ( -- )

Unincorporated - Agua Dulce 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated - Altadena 16 ( 37.68 )

Unincorporated - Anaverde 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated - Angeles National Forest 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated - Arcadia 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated - Athens-Westmont 17 ( 40.82 )

Unincorporated - Athens Village -- ( -- )

Unincorporated - Avocado Heights 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated - Azusa -- ( -- )

Unincorporated - Bandini Islands 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated - Bassett 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated - Bouquet Canyon 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated - Bradbury 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated - Canyon Country 5 ( 70.63 )

Unincorporated - Castaic 4 ( 14.12 )

Unincorporated - Cerritos 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated - Charter Oak 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated - Claremont 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated - Covina 6 ( 35.95 )

Unincorporated - Covina (Charter Oak) -- ( -- )

Unincorporated - Del Aire -- ( -- )

Unincorporated - Del Rey 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated - Del Sur 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated - Desert View Highlands 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated - Duarte 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated - East Covina 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated - East La Mirada -- ( -- )

Unincorporated - East Lancaster 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated - East Los Angeles 28 ( 22.05 )

Unincorporated - East Pasadena 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated - East Rancho Dominguez -- ( -- )

Unincorporated - East Whittier -- ( -- )

Unincorporated - El Camino Village -- ( -- )

Unincorporated - El Monte 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated - Elizabeth Lake 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated - Florence-Firestone 26 ( 39.52 )

Unincorporated - Franklin Canyon 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated - Glendora 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated - Hacienda Heights 12 ( 21.96 )

Unincorporated - Harbor Gateway 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated - Hawthorne -- ( -- )

Unincorporated - Hi Vista 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated - Kagel/Lopez Canyons 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated - La Crescenta-Montrose -- ( -- )

Unincorporated - La Habra Heights 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated - La Rambla -- ( -- )

Unincorporated - La Verne -- ( -- )

Unincorporated - Ladera Heights 7 ( 117.85 )

Unincorporated - Lake Hughes 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated - Lake Los Angeles -- ( -- )

Unincorporated - Lake Manor 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated - Lakewood 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated - Lennox 10 ( 42.4 )

Unincorporated - Leona Valley 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated - Littlerock 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated - Littlerock/Juniper Hills 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated - Littlerock/Pearblossom 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated - Llano 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated - Long Beach 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated - Lynwood 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated - Marina del Rey 5 ( 54.51 )

Unincorporated - Miracle Mile 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated - Monrovia -- ( -- )

Unincorporated - Newhall 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated - North Lancaster 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated - North Whittier -- ( -- )

Unincorporated - Northeast San Gabriel -- ( -- )

Unincorporated - Padua Hills 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated - Palmdale 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated - Palos Verdes Peninsula 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated - Pearblossom/Llano 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated - Pellissier Village 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated - Placerita Canyon 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated - Pomona 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated - Quartz Hill -- ( -- )

Unincorporated - Rancho Dominguez -- ( -- )

Unincorporated - Roosevelt 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated - Rosewood -- ( -- )

Unincorporated - Rosewood/East Gardena 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated - Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated - Rowland Heights 7 ( 13.76 )

Unincorporated - San Clemente Island 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated - San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated - San Jose Hills 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated - San Pasqual 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated - Sand Canyon 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated - Santa Catalina Island 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated - Santa Monica Mountains -- ( -- )

Unincorporated - Saugus -- ( -- )

Unincorporated - Saugus/Canyon Country 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated - South Antelope Valley 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated - South Edwards 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated - South El Monte 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated - South San Gabriel 5 ( 58.2 )

Unincorporated - South Whittier 11 ( 18.89 )

Unincorporated - Southeast Antelope Valley 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated - Stevenson Ranch 6 ( 29.27 )

Unincorporated - Sun Village -- ( -- )

Unincorporated - Sunrise Village 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated - Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain -- ( -- )

Unincorporated - Universal City 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated - Val Verde 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated - Valencia -- ( -- )

Unincorporated - Valinda -- ( -- )

Unincorporated - View Park/Windsor Hills 8 ( 79.21 )

Unincorporated - Walnut 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated - Walnut Park -- ( -- )

Unincorporated - West Antelope Valley -- ( -- )

Unincorporated - West Carson 15 ( 68.42 )

Unincorporated - West Chatsworth 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated - West LA 11 ( 1649.18 )

Unincorporated - West Puente Valley -- ( -- )

Unincorporated - West Rancho Dominguez 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated - West Whittier/Los Nietos 3 ( 11.29 )

Unincorporated - Westfield/Academy Hills 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated - Westhills 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated - White Fence Farms 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated - Whittier 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated - Whittier Narrows 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated - Willowbrook 8 ( 23.14 )

Unincorporated - Wiseburn -- ( -- )

- Under Investigation 518

*These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. **-- means that case numbers are suppressed (between 1 and 4 cases in communities <25,000 people). ***Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.