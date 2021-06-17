Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Parker Valley, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek
7
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 6:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 9:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Kofa, Yuma County, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Gila Bend, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 9:30 PM MST, Maricopa County
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 9:45 PM MST, Pinal County

700-pound statue of George Floyd unveiled in Newark

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Updated 3 hours ago
New Jersey
FOX 5 NY
floyd-statue article

A George Floyd statue was unveiled in Newark (City of Newark)

NEWARK, N.J. - A new statue of George Floyd was unveiled at Newark's City Hall on Wednesday afternoon.

Mayor Ras Baraka along with actor and filmmaker Leon Pickney, who commissioned the statue, and artist Stanley Watts unveiled the 700-pound bronze statue that was donated this week to the city.

The statue is expected to remain in place for at least a year.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app!

"Hopefully when people walk by and they see it, and they participate, hopefully it inspires them to become active in the struggles that are happening right here in Newark and right here in New Jersey," Baraka said.

Floyd’s murder at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer last year fueled a global movement for racial justice.

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted in the case this year.

Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

The unveiling ceremony for the Floyd statue also honored Juneteenth, which is Saturday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.