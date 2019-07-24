80-year-old man arrested on suspicion of raping 7-year-old girl he was trusted to watch over

An 80-year-old Tennessee man trusted with looking after his roommate's 7-year-old daughter was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of sexually abusing the girl.



According to court documents, on June 22, youth services detectives got a call about a young girl who was left under the care of Dionicio Hernandez while her father went to the store, which is when the girl said she was raped by Hernandez.

Police said that the girl and her father live in an apartment in Nashville with Hernandez.

The father immediately reported the incident to authorities, after which Hernandez admitted to the act, according to police.

The girl was taken to Vanderbilt Children's Hospital where she told police and youth services detectives what happened, police said.

Hernandez was charged with two counts of felony rape of a child and is being held at the Hill Detention Center in Davidson County on a $300,000 bond.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.