80-year-old woman doesn't let age define her abilities as she competes in triathlon

An 80-year-old woman in Eloy is training for her first triathlon.

It’s never too late to get started.

Just about every day, you can find Sue Brockhoff in the indoor pool at Robson Ranch in Eloy.

"The only thing that limits me is me," Brockhoff said.

Brockhoff walks in the water for an hour.

"I can’t imagine not going to the pool and the other thing is really key, apparently, I’ve influenced a lot of other people," Brockhoff said.

She was motivated to live a healthy lifestyle after being diagnosed with cancer, AFIB and now COPD.

"It was kind of a woe is me moment, and I began to sit in as my kids call it, ‘command central,’ my favorite chair," Brockhoff said. "I was spending way too much time in my chair."

So Brockhoff, who is a mother of three and grandmother of six, got out of her chair.

"I didn’t want to be on the uninvite list when you have a family," Brockhoff said.

Now, she doesn't do much sitting.

"I have gained a pep in my step, and I'm so happy, and they can see that," Brockhoff said. "And they go, ‘Whoa Gigi, slow down, we gotta keep up with you.’"

The humid air indoors helps her breathe while she’s getting exercise in the pool and on Saturday, Jan. 13, she and about 80 others at Robson Ranch will be competing in a triathlon.

Some participants, like Brockhoff, will have a modified version, but they will all participate.

"Can you imagine my grandchildren talking around their dinner table someday to their kids, saying, ‘Oh yeah, my 80-year-old grandmother did a triathlon!’ I want to hear it, I want them to be able to say that!," Brockhoff said.