Reports of multiple injuries after shooting at Alabama church

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 5:36PM
Alabama
VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. - There are reports of several people injured at a church just outside of Birmingham after an active shooter incident.

Police said they got a call of an active shooter around 6:22 p.m. CDT at the St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills, Alabama.

Vestavia-Hills-AL-Active-Shooter-WAGAME001_mpg_00.00.21.46.jpg

Emergency crews surround a church just southeast of Birmingham, Alabama after a report of a shooting on June 16, 2022. (WBRC)

Vestavia Hills police say multiple people have been injured after an active shooter call at the church. The exact number of victims and their conditions were not immediately available.

Police say a suspect is in custody.

Vestavia-Hills-AL-Active-Shooter-WAGAME001_mpg_00.13.11.56.jpg

Police surround a church in Vestavia Hills, Alabama after a report of an active shooter incident on June 16, 2022. (WBRC)

WBRC reports there was a pot luck going on at the parish hall when the shooting happened, but it was not immediately clear if that was the target of the shooter.

Vestavia Hills is located in the Birmingham area, about 5 miles southeast of the city.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com. This story is being reported out of Atlanta.