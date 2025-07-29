Alfredo Gutierrez: Community advocate and one-time Arizona state senator died at 79

The Brief Alfredo Gutierrez passed away on July 29. Gutierrez was known for his community advocacy and his stint as a state senator. Gutierrez was 79.



Longtime community advocate and former Arizona State Senator Alfredo Gutierrez has passed away.

What we know:

According to reports, Gutierrez lost his battle with esophageal cancer.

The backstory:

Gutierrez started gaining attention in Arizona circles after he was forced out of Arizona State University for campus protests. According to an article on Gutierrez that was published by Arizona State University in September 2024, Gutierrez enrolled at ASU on the GI Bill, and left with less than a year to go before he could graduate.

The same article, however, said Gutierrez graduated with a bachelor's degree from the university in May 2024.

Gutierrez would go on to serve 14 years in the Arizona State Senate, including stints as both the majority leader and minority leader for the Democratic Party.

From transportation to healthcare and migrant rights, Gutierrez was known for his ability to reach across the aisle, and get deals done with GOP leaders.

Local perspective:

Community advocate Lydia Guzman said Gutierrez is "the epitome of a life of service."

"When he served in the legislature, when he was attending meetings, coalition meetings, everything he did was about how to improve everything we do, so that we can better represent our community," said Guzman. "His legacy will be a man devoted to community service, a man who was also devoted to helping inspire young folks to do the same."

Former Governor Jan Brewer, who is a Republican, were at times in opposition of political positions that Gutierrez took at the state house, and that included the immigration-related SB 1070, which Gutierrez spoke out against when Brewer signed it in 2010. Upon learning of Gutierrez's death, however, Brewer spoke in tones of admiration about her former political opponent.

"He was a real spokesperson for the state," said Brewer. "He was a leader. He was fun, and he will be sorely missed. I remember the first time I went to the capitol. He was on the floor as Minority Leader, and he was down there and I was just in awe of him. He was a dynamite elected official, and a leader for the community."