Apache Junction Police officer badly hurt; 'Doomsday mom' sick in court | Nightly Roundup

Published  June 2, 2025 6:09pm MST
From an Apache Junction Police officer fighting for his life following a shooting, to Lori Vallow Daybell showing up to court sick and in a wheelchair, here are tonight's top stories.

1. Apache Junction Police officer in critical condition, suspect hurt following shooting

An officer was critically injured and a suspect was hospitalized following a shooting in an Apache Junction neighborhood on Monday.

2. Big Bear bald eagle update: Sunny the eaglet takes 1st flight from nest

Big Bear's beloved bald eagles, Jackie and Shadow, are a step closer to becoming empty nesters after one of their two female eaglets took her first flight from the nest.

3. Shoplifting suspects jump off bridge on I-10 in Goodyear, PD says

Two alleged shoplifters are in critical condition after jumping off a bridge on I-10 in Goodyear on Sunday night, police said.

4. Lori Vallow Daybell: 'Doomsday Mom' shows up sick to court, jury selection delayed

For her second and final trial in Arizona, Vallow Daybell is accused of conspiring with her late brother, Alex Cox, in the attempted murder of her ex-nephew-in-law, Brandon Boudreaux.

5. Verrado residents report mountain lion sightings

It's a growing problem in the west Valley, mountain lion encounters, and in one case, a man shot and killed a big cat, and there are other reports of cougars stalking people and pets.

