Arizona weather forecast: Highs near 70° as temperatures start to heat up again

The Brief The Valley starts to heat up after a mid-week cooldown with high temperatures in the 80's possible by the end of the week. The high on Saturday, Feb. 15 is expected to hit 71°. Parts of the high country are enjoying a blanket of snow after the heaviest snowstorm of the season left Snowbowl with eight fresh, new inches of sugar on the mountain.



After a brief cool down and some light rain in the Valley over the last few days, the Phoenix metro area will start to heat up again.

Temperatures on Saturday will top out near 71 glorious degrees and may even climb up to the 80s by Thursday.

On Sunday, the expected high is 78°, well above the average high of 71° but well short of the record of 87° set in 2016.

Local perspective:

Saturday's high temperature is about 10° hotter than Wednesday's high of 62°, marking a hefty spike that should have folks shedding layers and enjoying the outdoors.

Dig deeper:

Relative humidity is taking a sharp dip from Friday's reading of 67.15.

As of 2:55 p.m. on Saturday, the relative humidity reading was at 26.46, according to the NWS .

Big picture view:

Flagstaff and other parts of the state were hit with the hardest winter storm of the season so far.

Arizona Snowbowl received about eight inches of snow while Bright Angel Point in the North Rim received about six inches.

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

az511.com