Chicago man dies after punching through bar window, causing crash en route to hospital

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Illinois
FOX 32 Chicago

BEACH PARK, Ill. - A man died Monday morning after he severely cut his arm punching through the window of a Beach Park bar and causing a crash while he was being driven to the hospital.

The 32-year-old Chicagoan got into an argument at a bar in the 37800 block of North Sheridan Road and was kicked out by security, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

After he was escorted outside, the man punched his first through a window near the front door, cutting his arm in the process, officials said.

He was bleeding significantly and got a friend who was at the bar to drive him to the hospital.

The man was going in and out of consciousness on the way to the hospital and at one point, grabbed the steering wheel, causing the car to strike a curb and a trashcan, officials said.

The car was inoperable after the crash and paramedics took the injured man to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, officials said. His identity has not yet been released.

The Lake County Coroner's Office is conducting an autopsy.