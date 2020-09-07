Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Grand Canyon Country, Northern Gila County, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
6
High Wind Watch
from TUE 6:00 AM MST until TUE 6:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 8:00 AM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Lake Mead NRA/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until WED 12:00 AM MST, Yuma/Martinez Lake and Vicinity/Lower Colorado River Valley AZ, Central Deserts
Wind Advisory
from TUE 6:00 AM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts
Wind Advisory
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until TUE 10:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Gila River Valley

Biological father sought in abduction of 6-year-old boy

By Kelli Johnson
Published 
Missing-persons
FOX 11 Los Angeles
article

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Police Department sought the public’s help locating a 6-year-old boy who authorities believe was abducted by his biological father. 

On Sunday around 4 p.m., Rodney Dorsett Jr., 25, met with his father, Rodney Dorsett Sr., who has sole custody of his 6-year-old grandson Chance Dorset. The family met at a market located at Redondo and Washington boulevards in Los Angeles so Rodney Dorsett Jr. could spend time with his son. 

After hours went by, Rodney Dorsett Sr. contacted the LAPD after making several attempts to contact his son who failed to return his grandson. 

Rodney Dorsett Jr. is believed to traveling by bus with Chance. The pair is believed to be heading toward Texas where some family members reside, officials said. 

Chance is African American with brown eyes, black hair, weighing approximately 90 pounds and stands at 5 feet tall. He was last seen wearing a navy blue shirt with tan polks dots and tan shorts.

His father and suspect Rodney Dorsett Jr. is African American with brown hair and brown eyes. He stands at 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds, LAPD said. 

Anyone with information on this crime is urged to call LAPD, Wilshire Division at 213-473- 0467 or 213-922-8205. Tipsters may also contact Crime Stoppers by texting 274637.


 