Car stolen from car wash in west Phoenix, police search for 2nd suspect

Deputies are searching for a suspect police believe helped steal a car from a car wash in west Phoenix.

According to a release, the car was stolen by two suspects near the intersection of 99th Avenue and McDowell Road.

Deputies were able to track the stolen car and recover it five blocks away on 94th Avenue.

After setting a perimeter near the location, one of the suspects was located.

Police said this happened around 2:30 p.m.

Map of where the car was stolen: