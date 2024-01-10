Expand / Collapse search
Chris Christie to end presidential bid: AP source

Published 
Updated 3:06PM
2024 Election
Associated Press
GettyImages-1860798023.jpg article

BEDFORD, NEW HAMPSHIRE - DECEMBER 19: Republican presidential candidate former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie speaks during a "Tell It Like It Is" town hall at the Bedford Event Center on December 19, 2023 in Bedford, New Hampshire. Republican presid

Expand

WINDHAM, N.H. - Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is planning to announce he's dropping his Republican presidential bid at his New Hampshire town hall on Wednesday night.

That’s according to a person with direct knowledge of the former New Jersey governor’s plans who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to disclose private discussions.

Christie has been under intense pressure to exit the Republican presidential primary race as critics of Donald Trump work to unify behind a viable alternative to the former president.

Christie is scheduled to host a town hall meeting in Windham at 5 p.m., hours before two of his rivals, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, meet for the fifth GOP presidential debate of the 2024 election cycle. 

It is the only debate that Christie did not qualify for.