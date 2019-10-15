Daughter of fallen DPS trooper collects over 1,000 law enforcement patches in father's honor

An Arizona 10-year-old has been collecting police patches in honor of her father who was killed in the line of duty.

Last time FOX 10 spoke with Bella Marano, she had collected about 300 patches. People all over have been touched by her story, and now she has racked up about 1,400 patches.

"I can't even keep track of them anymore," said Bella Marano.

Bella's patches come from all over the country and even the world.

"There are some of these states and areas I didn't even know existed," said Bella.

Each patch is from an officer or someone that has been touched by Bella's story.

Advertisement

Her father, Christopher Marano, a Department of Public Safety trooper in Phoenix, was killed in the line of duty when Bella was only 3-months-old.

At the end of August, Bella decided to do a patch swap as a way to share her dad's story with others. She announced her mission on her Facebook page, Patches for Bella. A week in she had collected 300, now about 1,400.

"I think I know that he has seen all this happening, he is realizing how much effort me, my mother and my family are putting into this so we can honor him and share his story," explained Bella.

Sharing her father's story with each person who has sent a patch, has helped Bella heel as well as feel closer than she has ever felt to her guardian angel watching over her.

"If you are struggling with something you can get over it by being with the people you love and doing things you love and for me, it is getting these and being able to share my father's story," says Bella.

Bella is still collecting patches, and if you send her one, you will get a letter from her.

Patches can be sent to:

Bella Marano P.O. Box 1003 Wittmann, AZ 85361