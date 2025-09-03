DEA fight against Sinaloa Cartel intensifies in Arizona

The Brief The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) in Arizona is intensifying its fight against the Sinaloa Cartel. Officials with the agency say they have had 48% more arrests than at the same time in 2024. "We are coming for you," one DEA special agent warns.



The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) in Arizona is intensifying its fight against the Sinaloa Cartel, and officials are providing an exclusive look at how they are doubling down on efforts to stop drugs from entering the U.S.

The backstory:

The Sinaloa Cartel is one of the most influential drug trafficking organizations in the world.

"They are by far Arizona’s greatest threat," said Cheri Oz, Special Agent in Charge of the DEA's Phoenix Field Division.

Oz was clear about her office's primary target.

"We are laser-focused on the Sinaloa Cartel," Oz stated, noting the high-powered Mexican cartel has long dominated the drug trade. Arizona remains a key area for their distribution network. "Arizona is the gateway between Mexico and the cartels, and the rest of the United States."

By the numbers:

The agency's renewed focus is producing significant results.

"We are doubling down our efforts to go after them," Oz said.

Oz pointed to a massive seizure of fentanyl, cocaine, heroin, and meth, all collected within the last 10 days, as proof of their success.

"This year alone, we have 48% more arrests than we did at this time last year," Oz said, adding that most of those arrested hold controlling positions within the cartel.

Paperwork linked to the investigation paperwork highlight the scale of recent operations, including a seizure of 135,000 pills on August, 18 and over 200,000 pills on August 25.

Dig deeper:

The enforcement on the ground is backed by aggressive legal action from federal prosecutors.

"We are going at nearly a non-stop rate for federal prosecutions," said U.S. Attorney Timothy Courchaine. He said there's a renewed focus on more severe charges to ensure cartel members face a "day of reckoning before a judge for their sentencing." Because drugs drive crime, the agency says this is a crucial step in keeping the state's streets safe.

Both officials sent a clear and direct message to the cartel.

"The Sinaloa Cartel—we are coming for you," Oz warned. "My guys are not tired and they are not stopping."

Courchaine was equally direct. "My message is that the members of the cartel have exploited Americans for long enough," he said. "They have put Americans into a position where they are choosing addiction or death. That stops now."