Deputies searching for missing Alabama boy with hearing problems

Published 
Updated 14 hours ago
ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. - Alabama deputies are searching for a 14-year-old boy who has been missing since Tuesday afternoon.

The Etowah County Sheriff's Office says 14-year-old Devon Wayne Copeland has not been seen since 4:30 p.m. Tuesday when he left a home on Dobbins Road on foot. That road is at the county line between Marshall and Etowah counties.

Officials say Devon has hearing problems and a speech impediment and they have no idea where he may be going.

Devon is described as being 5-feet-4-inches tall with a weight of around 120 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing light-colored blue jeans, a black shirt, and a white New York Yankees baseball cap.

If you have any information that could help officials, please call the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office at 256-546-2825.

