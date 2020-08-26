Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, West Pinal County, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
7
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Flood Advisory
from WED 5:49 PM MST until WED 7:45 PM MST, Pima County
Air Quality Alert
until THU 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County
Air Quality Alert
until WED 9:00 PM MST, Pima County
Air Quality Alert
until THU 11:00 PM MST, Pinal County
Significant Weather Advisory
until WED 6:30 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley
Breaking News

DOJ opens federal civil rights investigation into shooting of Jacob Blake

By Katie DeLong
Published 
Crime-publicsafety
FOX 6 Now Milwaukee

KENOSHA, Wis. - A federal investigation has been opened into the shooting of Jacob Blake by an officer of the Kenosha Police Department Sunday, Aug. 23, officials announced Wednesday evening, Aug. 26.

According to a news release from Matthew Krueger, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, the FBI will conduct the investigation in cooperation with the Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation and other state authorities, and it will be overseen by prosecutors from the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the Criminal Section of the Civil Rights Division.

Jacob Blake

The federal investigation will run parallel to, and share information with, state authorities investigating the shooting to the extent permissible under law, Krueger said in the release, noting that "federal authorities are committed to investigating this matter as thoroughly and efficiently as possible."

Prosecutors, including Wisconsin Attorney General Kaul and Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley,  asked that community members "allow the investigation processes to develop all available evidence before rendering judgment." They also encouraged everyone to act peacefully and abide by the law, adding that "federal law enforcement is joined with state and local authorities to address further violence in Kenosha and beyond."

The release noted "federal law imposes stiff penalties for arson, rioting, firearms offenses and other violent crimes," and Krueger pledged to prosecute these crimes "to the fullest extent possible."

Officials asked anyone with firsthand information regarding the shooting of Blake to contact FBI Milwaukee at 414-276-4684. 