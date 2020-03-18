Elderly Gilbert couple scared to grocery shop because of coronavirus gets help from girl

article

While the world may seem crazy during the coronavirus pandemic, the city of Gilbert continues to share stories of kindness.

On their social media accounts, the city shared a story submitted by a Gilbert resident about a young girl who helped an elderly couple in a Trader Joe's.

Because the coronavirus has impacted elderly people far more than other demographics, the elderly couple were so afraid to shop at the store, they had tears in their eyes.

The resident says a young girl gave them her phone number and told them she would shop for them not only at the Trader Joe's, but any time in the future as well.

A photo submitted shows an old woman writing on a piece of paper as the young girl stands by her holding loaves of bread.