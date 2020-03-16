Flagstaff closes bars, gyms, theaters amidst coronavirus pandemic

article

Officials in the City of Flagstaff have ordered a number of businesses closed in the city as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

According to a statement issued Monday night, the proclamation, issued by Mayor Coral Evans, will take effect at 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17, and will last until 11:59 p.m. on April 1. All restaurants, food courts, cafes, coffeehouses, retail food facilities and other similar businesses and establishments are banned from service food and beverages that will be consumed on-premise.

The businesses, according to the proclamation, will be encouraged to offer food and beverage using delivery, window, drive-through or drive-up service.

In addition, bars, taverns, breweries, wineries, theaters, libraries, gyms and bowling alleys will be closed.

