Emily Pike's cause of death revealed; deadly double shooting in Scottsdale l Morning News Brief

The Morning News Brief on Tuesday, July 1, 2025. (KSAZ-TV; Getty Images)
From the cause of death released for a 14-year-old girl who was found dead near Globe to a shooting in Scottsdale that left two people dead, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of July 1.
1. Emily Pike update
The cause of death for Emily Pike, 14, has been released by the Pinal County Medical Examiner. She was found dead and dismembered near Globe in February of this year.
2. Deadly double shooting
Police say two people are dead after they were found with gunshot wounds inside crashed car near 115th Street and Sahuaro Drive.
3. Trump's tax break bill passes Senate
Senate Republicans brought Trump’s big tax breaks and spending cuts bill to passage - with a tie-breaking vote from Vice President Vance - after a rocky all-night session.
4. Firefighter shooting suspect has AZ ties
The suspect in the deadly ambush shooting that killed two firefighters in Idaho previously lived in Arizona, officials said. Investigators focused on searching for more evidence and determining a motive in the case. FOX 10's Ashlie Rodriguez has the latest.
5. Musk to be deported?
President Trump told reporters he would "take a look" when asked if the U.S. would be deporting Elon Musk.
Today's weather
It's a hazy morning across the Valley. Today, our Extreme Heat Warning will expire and our high will be about 112 degrees.