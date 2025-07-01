Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Heat Warning
until TUE 8:00 PM MST, East Valley, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, North Phoenix/Glendale, Parker Valley, Kofa, Northwest Valley, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Central La Paz, Gila River Valley, Deer Valley, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Tonopah Desert, Southeast Yuma County, Buckeye/Avondale, Yuma County, Northwest Pinal County, Gila Bend, West Pinal County, Aguila Valley, Central Phoenix
9
Red Flag Warning
until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
Extreme Heat Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Wind and Dust Advisory
from TUE 4:00 PM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, West Pinal County, Northwest Pinal County
Wind and Dust Advisory
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
Flood Watch
from WED 11:00 AM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales
Air Quality Alert
until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail
Air Quality Alert
until TUE 9:00 PM MST, Pinal County, Globe/Miami, Dripping Springs
Air Quality Alert
until WED 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Emily Pike's cause of death revealed; deadly double shooting in Scottsdale l Morning News Brief

By
Updated  July 1, 2025 10:34am MST
Morning Brief
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

The Morning News Brief on Tuesday, July 1, 2025. (KSAZ-TV; Getty Images)

From the cause of death released for a 14-year-old girl who was found dead near Globe to a shooting in Scottsdale that left two people dead, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of July 1.

1. Emily Pike update

Featured

Emily Pike's cause of death revealed as questions remain
article

Emily Pike's cause of death revealed as questions remain

The cause of death for Emily Pike, 14, has been released by the Pinal County Medical Examiner. She was found dead and dismembered near Globe in February of this year.

2. Deadly double shooting

Featured

2 people found shot inside crashed car in Scottsdale; suspect sought
article

2 people found shot inside crashed car in Scottsdale; suspect sought

Police say two people are dead after they were found with gunshot wounds inside crashed car near 115th Street and Sahuaro Drive.

3. Trump's tax break bill passes Senate

Featured

‘Big beautiful bill’ passes in Senate: What’s in it and what comes next
article

‘Big beautiful bill’ passes in Senate: What’s in it and what comes next

Senate Republicans brought Trump’s big tax breaks and spending cuts bill to passage - with a tie-breaking vote from Vice President Vance - after a rocky all-night session.

4. Firefighter shooting suspect has AZ ties

Arizona man identified in Idaho firefighter ambush

Arizona man identified in Idaho firefighter ambush

The suspect in the deadly ambush shooting that killed two firefighters in Idaho previously lived in Arizona, officials said. Investigators focused on searching for more evidence and determining a motive in the case. FOX 10's Ashlie Rodriguez has the latest.

5. Musk to be deported?

Featured

Trump video: He’ll 'take a look' at deporting Elon Musk
article

Trump video: He’ll 'take a look' at deporting Elon Musk

President Trump told reporters he would "take a look" when asked if the U.S. would be deporting Elon Musk.

Today's weather

Featured

Arizona weather forecast: Hazy conditions, extreme heat in Phoenix
article

Arizona weather forecast: Hazy conditions, extreme heat in Phoenix

It's a hazy morning across the Valley. Today, our Extreme Heat Warning will expire and our high will be about 112 degrees.

Morning BriefPhoenixNews