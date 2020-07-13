Family searching for answers after veteran stabbed to death near the BeltLine

A family in Nevada is searching for answers after a man was found stabbed to death near the BeltLine.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, the body of 34-year-old Justin Brahnsen was found around 7:30 Saturday morning near Boulevard SE.

Jason Brahnsen, Justin Brahnsen's older brother, said last saw his younger brother in April of 2014.

Justin suddenly took off from their home in Carson City, Nevada for a road trip.

"I haven't talked to him for a few years but I knew he was still there. But now, I'm just lost," Brahnsen said.

Brahnsen said he filed a missing person report with the local sheriff's department several months after he and his family lost contact with Justin.

Justin had been discharged from the military five years prior and was diagnosed with Schizophrenia.

Brahnsen, his wife Michelle Miller, and his mother DeeAn hoped he'd return home.

As years went by, they heard he was in Florida at one point, but had little information on what he was doing and exactly where he was.

"He never made it back. He never made it back," said Brahnsen and Miller.

Justin's family said the news is still difficult to process. They weren't able to come to Atlanta after hearing the news due to financial difficulties.

"I just keep thinking how long he lied there, trying to breathe or trying to call for help. And there was no one there to help him," Brahnsen said.

Brahnsen said his brother was often misunderstood by others because of his Schizophrenia but he was kind and always put others first.

The family is now left searching for answers to understand what happened in the moments before his violent death.

"I don't understand what he did was so bad for somebody to stab him so many times," Brahnsen said.

Atlanta Police have not released any information on a possible suspect in this case, but the family is pleading with anyone with information to speak up.

"We just want justice for what happened," Miller said. "We just want to find information about what happened to him. If there is anybody out there with any information, please come forward."

The family needs some help covering the expenses of bringing Justin home and a funeral.

