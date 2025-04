A massive fire broke out at a Paradise Valley home on Wednesday night.

What we know:

The April 9 fire started at a home on Mummy Mountain near Mockingbird Lane and Invergordon Road.

SkyFOX flew over the scene at 7 p.m. and flames were taking over the home. Twenty minutes later, the flames were nearly extinguished.

There's no word on what caused the fire yet.

We'll update this story when we know more.

Map of the area where the fire broke out: