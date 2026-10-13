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Campers leaving Cave Springs Campground near Sedona after being trapped by floodwaters

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Severe Weather
Published October 13, 2026 6:28 PM MST
Published October 13, 2026 6:28 PM MST
Stranded campers begin to leave Sedona-area campground after floodwaters blocked sole bridge
Stranded campers begin to leave Sedona-area campground after floodwaters blocked sole bridge

Stranded campers begin to leave Sedona-area campground after floodwaters blocked sole bridge

Campers who were stranded by floodwaters began heading out with the help of good Samaritans, after water started receding at Cave Springs Campground. FOX 10's Megan Spector has more.

The Brief

    • More than 60 campers were trapped at Cave Springs Campground north of Sedona for a second day after floodwaters submerged the area's single-access bridge.
    • The Coconino County Sheriff's Office and DPS completed a food drop bringing enough provisions to sustain the stranded visitors for two days.
    • Water levels began receding after 5 p.m. on Oct. 13, allowing the campers to begin exiting the campground just after 6 p.m.

SEDONA, Ariz. - More than 60 hikers were left stranded after heavy rain flooded an area along Oak Creek. Floodwaters trapped visitors for a second day at Cave Springs Campground, which is located about 30 minutes north of Sedona.

Just after 6 p.m. on Oct. 13, the stranded campers began to leave the campground as water receded enough for a camp host to use a front loader and clear the debris.

Campers Remain Trapped:

A total of 65 campers were waiting for a way out across the single bridge, which serves as the only path in or out of Cave Springs Campground but remains underwater and blocked by debris.

"I never thought I would ever say I want to go home from camping, but it’s definitely gotten to that point," said Tanja Hooper, one of the stranded campers.

Oak Creek flooding recedes, allowing stranded campers to exit Cave Springs Campground
Oak Creek flooding recedes, allowing stranded campers to exit Cave Springs Campground

Oak Creek flooding recedes, allowing stranded campers to exit Cave Springs Campground

Floodwaters submerged the only access bridge at Cave Springs Campground, trapping dozens of visitors for two days. After water levels began receding on Oct. 13, campers could start heading home. FOX 10's Megan Spector has the latest. 

Food Drop:

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Public Safety coordinated a food drop to deliver supplies to last for the next two days.

"The camp hosts are going to take an inventory of it and disperse it evenly across the campers, so I’m looking forward to that because we ate our last meal last night so we only had munchies!" Hooper said.

"We have food for a couple days now apparently so we’re doing well," said fellow camper Steve Branch. "Hopefully we won’t need two days worth of food and we can get out of here."

Related

Dozens stranded at Cave Springs Campground after Oak Creek flooding
article

Dozens stranded at Cave Springs Campground after Oak Creek flooding

Flooding along Oak Creek has trapped about 65 campers at Cave Springs Campground north of Sedona after flowing water and debris blocked the bridge.

All of Tuesday morning and afternoon, campers faced a waiting game while local officials tracked conditions.

"The risk of trying to rescue somebody out of there outweighs this right now. If we had a medical issue, we would be able to extract people via helicopter," said Jon Paxton of the Coconino County Sheriff's Office. "But right now we’re thinking patience over risking anybody’s life. If we have somebody that calls and is having a medical issue, we would be able to respond in there."

Weather Impacts:

Campers were eager to head home. While weather conditions hindered progress, first responders remained on standby.

"It did recede quite a bit yesterday and then overnight we got more rain, so it was right back up again," Hooper said. "We’re praying that the rain stops, continues to stop, so we get to go home tomorrow."

"We’re hoping that it gets down far enough so we can clear some of the debris out and get on our way," Branch said.

Campers stranded for second day near Sedona
Campers stranded for second day near Sedona

Campers stranded for second day near Sedona

More than 60 campers remained stranded at Cave Springs Campground near Sedona after heavy rain flooded Oak Creek and blocked the sole access bridge with debris. FOX 10's Megan Spector reports. 

Heading Home:

Around 5 p.m. on Oct. 13, a camp host used a front loader to clear the debris off the bridge. The water receded enough that campers began driving across and leaving the campgrounds about an hour after that.

Map of where the campground is

The Source: Information in this report was gathered from Tanja Hooper, a stranded camper; Steve Branch, a stranded camper; Jon Paxton, with the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office; FOX 10 reporter Megan Spector; and previous FOX 10 reports. 

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