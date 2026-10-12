Dozens stranded at Cave Springs Campground after Oak Creek flooding

The Brief Dozens of campers are stranded at Cave Springs Campground along Oak Creek after heavy rainfall flooded the area. A bridge that serves as the sole access point to the campground is blocked by rushing water and trapped debris. The Coconino County Sheriff's Office reported about 65 people are stranded, though no immediate evacuations have been requested.



Dozens of campers are stranded after heavy rain flooded a campsite along Oak Creek. The floodwaters are trapping visitors at Cave Springs Campground, which is about 30 minutes north of Sedona.

This bridge is the only access in and out of Cave Springs Campground. However, with rushing water overflowing the crossing and logs and debris trapped in the middle, it is leaving campers with no way out.

Rushing water and debris block the sole bridge out of Cave Springs Campground.

What they're saying:

"Well, it looks like we can’t get back across to where your side is," said Steve Branch.

Separated by surging water, Branch, who is visiting from Denver, spoke by phone.

"We came in about five o'clock last night and everything was fine," Branch said. "We were leaving this morning."

But Mother Nature changed those plans.

"It looks to me like we’ve got a couple of trees that have gotten stuck on the bridge and there’s not much way across that bridge," Branch said.

‘I’ve never seen it in 25 years’

Dig deeper:

Seasonal worker Edgar Cano is also waiting out the flood alongside the campers.

"I pulled up to the bridge where we exit, and the water is running like I’ve never seen it in 25 years," Cano said. "Branches, wood that is stuck at our bridge and is creating somewhat of a dam there. And along with the water level being high, you can’t get over or across to the other side."

The sheriff’s office says there are about 65 people on the other side of the creek. The rushing water is trapping campers in and keeping everyone else out.

"We’re just down here kayaking," said Thomas Herring. "The river came up very quickly. A lot of wood moving around. Things quickly got dangerous, so we decided to take out for the day."

"It’s not like super high flood stage, but it’s high enough to move a lot of debris around," said Justin Gallen.

What's next:

For now, folks on both sides of the creek are just waiting for the water to drop down.

"We didn’t quite expect this but it’s an adventure! " Branch said.

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that it is in touch with the campground host. Officials say nobody is requesting any immediate assistance being evacuated, but they are working with several agencies on a food drop.

Map of where the campground is